Amazon says these are the 25 toys every kid will want this holiday season

Amazon KidKraft Amazon Alexa Enabled 2-in-1 Kitchen & Market.

Amazon released its annual list of the top toys kids will want this holiday season.

These are the top 25, including dolls, scooters, and play sets.

Some of the toys, including an Alexa-enabled kitchen set, are Amazon exclusives.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The holidays are already nearly here. Amazon has revealed what it thinks the must-have gifts for kids of all ages will be for 2020, with the top 25.

The e-commerce giant’s list shows a few characters that are sure to be popular this year, including the Child, popularly known as Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian,” and Disney princesses. Some toys haven’t yet been released, but they’re available for preorder, and some are only available through Amazon, like KidKraft’s Alexa-enabled kitchen play set going on sale in November.

Here are the top toys for this holiday season, according to Amazon.

1. LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Building Kit

https://www.amazon.com/LEGO-Star-Wars-Mandalorian-Exclusive/dp/B0849GZMZH LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Building Kit.

Price:

$US129.99

2. 2020 Holiday Barbie Doll

Amazon Barbie Signature 2020 Holiday.

Price:

$US34.39

3. National Geographic Earth Science Kit

Amazon National Geographic Earth Science kit.

Price:

$US29.99

4. Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set

Amazon Beyblade battle set.

Price:

$US49.67

5. Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

Amazon Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad with Eye-Soft Technology.

Price:

$US34.99

6. Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario

Amazon LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario.

Price:

$US59.95

7. PlayMonster Drone Home Game

Amazon PlayMonster Drone Home Game.

Price:

$US19.99

8. Present Pets

Amazon Present Pets.

Price:

$US49.97

9. Ravensburger Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power Strategy Board Game

Amazon Ravensburger Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power Strategy Board Game.

Price:

$US34.99

10. L.O.L. Surprise! Present Surprise Doll

Amazon L.O.L. Surprise! Present Surprise Doll.

Price:

$US10.88

11. PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ

Amazon PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ.

Price:

$US68.00

12. Osmo – Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad

Amazon Osmo – Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad,

Price:

$US79.99

13. Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Set

Amazon Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Set.

Price:

$US49.99

14. Blue’s Clues & You! Bath Time Blue Plush

Amazon Blue’s Clues & You! Bath Time Blue Plush.

Price:

$US12.99

15. Star Wars The Mandalorian – The Child – 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Amazon Star Wars – The Mandalorian – The Child jigsaw puzzle.

Price:

$US9.97

16. Radio Flyer Little Red Roadster

Amazon Radio Flyer Little Red Roadster.

Price:

$US59.99

17. Monster Jam, Official Megalodon Storm All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck

Amazon Monster Jam, Official Megalodon Storm All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck.

Price:

$US39.59

18. Lego Creator Expert Gingerbread House

Amazon Lego Creator Expert Gingerbread House.

Price:

$US99.95

19. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset

Amazon Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset.

Price:

$US24.97

20. Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Outdoor and Explore Camper

Amazon Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Outdoor and Explore Camper.

Price:

$US24.99

21. Bluey Family Home Playset

Amazon Bluey Family Home Playset.

Price:

$US39.99

22. KidKraft Amazon Alexa Enabled 2-in-1 Kitchen & Market

Amazon KidKraft Amazon Alexa Enabled 2-in-1 Kitchen & Market.

Price:

$US299.99

23. Tara Toys Deluxe Princess Necklace Activity Set

Amazon Tara Toys Deluxe Princess Necklace Activity Set.

Price:

$US19.99

24. Basic Fun Cutetitos Fruititos

Amazon Basic Fun Cutetitos Fruititos.

Price:

$US16.78

25. Melissa and Doug Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter

Amazon Melissa and Doug Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter.

Price:

$US41.35

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.