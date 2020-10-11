Amazon says these are the 25 toys every kid will want this holiday season

Mary Meisenzahl
AmazonKidKraft Amazon Alexa Enabled 2-in-1 Kitchen & Market.

  • Amazon released its annual list of the top toys kids will want this holiday season.
  • These are the top 25, including dolls, scooters, and play sets.
  • Some of the toys, including an Alexa-enabled kitchen set, are Amazon exclusives.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The holidays are already nearly here. Amazon has revealed what it thinks the must-have gifts for kids of all ages will be for 2020, with the top 25.

The e-commerce giant’s list shows a few characters that are sure to be popular this year, including the Child, popularly known as Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian,” and Disney princesses. Some toys haven’t yet been released, but they’re available for preorder, and some are only available through Amazon, like KidKraft’s Alexa-enabled kitchen play set going on sale in November.

Here are the top toys for this holiday season, according to Amazon.

1. LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Building Kit

https://www.amazon.com/LEGO-Star-Wars-Mandalorian-Exclusive/dp/B0849GZMZHLEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Building Kit.

Price:
$US129.99

2. 2020 Holiday Barbie Doll

AmazonBarbie Signature 2020 Holiday.

Price:
$US34.39

3. National Geographic Earth Science Kit

AmazonNational Geographic Earth Science kit.

Price:
$US29.99

4. Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set

AmazonBeyblade battle set.

Price:
$US49.67

5. Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

AmazonCrayola Light Up Tracing Pad with Eye-Soft Technology.

Price:
$US34.99

6. Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario

AmazonLEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario.

Price:
$US59.95

7. PlayMonster Drone Home Game

AmazonPlayMonster Drone Home Game.

Price:
$US19.99

8. Present Pets

AmazonPresent Pets.

Price:
$US49.97

9. Ravensburger Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power Strategy Board Game

AmazonRavensburger Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power Strategy Board Game.

Price:
$US34.99

10. L.O.L. Surprise! Present Surprise Doll

AmazonL.O.L. Surprise! Present Surprise Doll.

Price:
$US10.88

11. PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ

AmazonPJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ.

Price:
$US68.00

12. Osmo – Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad

AmazonOsmo – Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad,

Price:
$US79.99

13. Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Set

AmazonHot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Set.

Price:
$US49.99

14. Blue’s Clues & You! Bath Time Blue Plush

AmazonBlue’s Clues & You! Bath Time Blue Plush.

Price:
$US12.99

15. Star Wars The Mandalorian – The Child – 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

AmazonStar Wars – The Mandalorian – The Child jigsaw puzzle.

Price:
$US9.97

16. Radio Flyer Little Red Roadster

AmazonRadio Flyer Little Red Roadster.

Price:
$US59.99

17. Monster Jam, Official Megalodon Storm All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck

AmazonMonster Jam, Official Megalodon Storm All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck.

Price:
$US39.59

18. Lego Creator Expert Gingerbread House

AmazonLego Creator Expert Gingerbread House.

Price:
$US99.95

19. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset

AmazonPlay-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset.

Price:
$US24.97

20. Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Outdoor and Explore Camper

AmazonDisney Junior Mickey Mouse Outdoor and Explore Camper.

Price:
$US24.99

21. Bluey Family Home Playset

AmazonBluey Family Home Playset.

Price:
$US39.99

22. KidKraft Amazon Alexa Enabled 2-in-1 Kitchen & Market

AmazonKidKraft Amazon Alexa Enabled 2-in-1 Kitchen & Market.

Price:
$US299.99

23. Tara Toys Deluxe Princess Necklace Activity Set

AmazonTara Toys Deluxe Princess Necklace Activity Set.

Price:
$US19.99

24. Basic Fun Cutetitos Fruititos

AmazonBasic Fun Cutetitos Fruititos.

Price:
$US16.78

25. Melissa and Doug Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter

AmazonMelissa and Doug Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter.

Price:
$US41.35

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.