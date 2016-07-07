Amazon could be coming for New York

It looks like Amazon is continuing on its path to prevailing over the retail industry.

It’s already threatening the apparel industry with its rapidly growing fashion sector.

Now, it might threaten bookstores in New York.

Two sources told The New York Post that Amazon was planning on opening up a retail store in New York City, in Hudson Yards, in 2018 or 2019.

“I don’t know if the final lease was signed yet, but I know the deal is happening” a source told the The Post. “There’s no way that deal is dying.”

Amazon already has a brick-and-mortar store in Seattle.

When Insider’s Aly Weisman visited it, she noticed that it sold both books and Amazon products, like Kindles.

Though she liked the store for the most part, she didn’t like how prices weren’t listed; shoppers had to look up prices with an app or a scanner.

However, as Business Insider’s Eugene Kim has pointed out, that’s because the prices online are subject to change, and as the sign in the photo above notes, the prices will be the same as what’s on the website.

Kim also noted that the stores are similar to the website (and different from other bookstores) in that books come complete with a review from a shopper, recommendations for other books to read, and ratings.

Should more book stores come to fruition (and the company said in May that more will be coming), it would be yet another facet of Amazon’s ever-growing business.

Its music service is becoming successful, and as mentioned previously, its apparel business shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, Morgan Stanley recently predicted that it would hold the majority of the market share by 2020, toppling even Walmart.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

