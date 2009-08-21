Amazon, Microsoft And Yahoo Join Alliance To Gang Up On Google

Amazon, Microsoft and Yahoo plan to join an alliance opposing a class-action settlement that gives Google commercial rights to millions of digitized books, The NYT reports.



Last year, Google reached a settlement (which is pending court approval) with publishers and authors in a copright infringement lawsuit, where Google agreed pay $125 million to create a Book Rights Registry. Authors and publishers can register their works and will get a 63% cut of the sale.

In opposition of this settlement Amazon, Microsoft and Yahoo have agreed to join the Open Book Alliance – a coalition of nonprofit groups, individuals and library associations claiming Google’s deal is anticompetitive.

The coalition is led by the Internet Archive, and Gary L. Reback, an antitrust lawyer in Silicon Valley.

NYT: “This deal has enormous, far-reaching anticompetitive consequences that people are just beginning to wake up to,” said Mr. Reback, a lawyer with Carr & Ferrell, a firm in Palo Alto, Calif. In the 1990s, Mr. Reback helped persuade the Justice Department to file its landmark antitrust case against Microsoft.

WSJ: The Internet Archive is a non-profit based in San Francisco that is trying to build a digital library of Internet sites.

