Amazon might buy an airport in Germany

Amazon has explored buying an airport in western Germany, according to a German media report, a move that could further build out the retail giant’s plan of operating its own fleet of delivery aeroplanes.

Amazon has held talks with the Hahn airport, a money-losing airport that is for sale, according to the German language daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which was picked up by logistics industry website Lloyd’s Loading List.

The report did not say what the discussions were about, or how recently they occurred, but it noted that three acquisition offers from unnamed parties have already been made and that a contract was expected to be signed soon.

An airport in Germany could provide Amazon with an important hub from which it could boost its service across Europe. And it would mark the latest step in Amazon’s efforts to build a full-fledged logistics and freight transportation service that some industry observers speculate could eventually compete with third-party shippers like FedEx and UPS.

Las month, Amazon signed a deal to lease 20

Boeing 767 widebody freighter aircraft that will help it ensure capacity to fulfil its promise of one and two-day deliveries in the United States. And a Bloomberg report in February revealed internal Amazon documents that described a plan in which “Sellers will no longer book with DHL, UPS, or FedEx but will book directly with Amazon.”

In response to all the speculation, Amazon’s CFO told investors during its most recent earnings conference call that the company’s plan is to supplement existing shippers, not to replace them, with its in-house delivery network.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

