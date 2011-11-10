Amazon May Be Getting Ready To Take On Siri

Photo: Flickr/kdando

Amazon appears to have purchased a company that makes voice-to-text software.That could help the company come up with an answer to Apple’s Siri for the Kindle or future mobile products.



The company, Yap, is based in North Carolina and recently discontinued its only product, a mobile app that transcribes voice mails so you can read them on a smartphone.

As previously reported by the CLT blog and The Atlantic, a September SEC filing (PDF here) reports that Yap was merged into an entity called Dion Acquisition Sub. But that company is based at 410 Terry Avenue — the address used by Amazon’s legal services.

Yap’s technology uses software to transcribe “long-duration dialogs” of up to 10 hours, according to this 2010 profile in a North Carolina business and technology publication. It was founded in 2006 by Igor Jablakov, who formerly worked on voice recognition for IBM.

We reached out to both Amazon and Yap for comment. If we hear back, we’ll update this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.