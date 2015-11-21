Amazon's 'Man in the High Castle' TV series has made Philip K. Dick's original book a bestseller

Amazon ‘Man in the High Castle’ portrays the world as if the Nazis won World War II.

New Amazon TV series “The Man in the High Castle” is driving new interest in the 1962 Philip K. Dick fantasy novel.

In just days before the series premiered on Friday, “The Man in the High Castle” has climbed Amazon’s best-sellers lists. In just the last day, the novel was on the site’s “Movers & Shakers” list for being one of the company’s biggest gainers in sales.

And at the time this article published, it was No. 9 on the Kindle books best-sellers list.

That’s just in the last day. Apparently, the novel has been picking up steam for a while now.

“Last year, the sales were pretty strong because we were working on the pilot, but we have seen a four- to five-time jump in sales, and that’s both in print and e-sales,” Isa Hackett, Dick’s daughter and CEO and president of Electric Shepherd Productions, the production arm of her father’s estate, told Business Insider.

Play GIF Amazon On ‘Man in the High Castle,’ Germany governs the Eastern U.S. while the Japanese occupy the West.

The boost in sales is music to Hackett’s ears. It took eight years for the “Man in the High Castle” TV series, which portrays the world as if the Nazis had won World War II, to find its home at Amazon. The fact that Amazon picked up the show and happens to be one of the biggest book retailers in the world made for a nice bonus.

“The reason I do everything that I do with my dad’s work and what I do with [Electric Shepherd Productions] and as a trustee is about getting people to read his work. That is my mission. That’s why I do what I do, so that’s a great synergistic relationship there with Amazon,” Hackett said. “It’s a beautiful thing, really,”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

