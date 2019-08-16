Amazon sold 30-cent gas to promote 'Marvellous Mrs. Maisel' but ended up creating a massive traffic jam

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.’

An Amazon promotion for “Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” created a traffic jam in Los Angeles.

The company held a #MaiselDay to promote the show, with vintage pricing around town.

Other deals included $US2 manicures, $US3 haircuts, 75-cent shoe shines, and $US40 hotel rooms.

#MaiselDay is underway in Los Angeles as Amazon promotes the second season of its show “Marvellous Mrs. Maisel,” but the deals were so popular that police had to temporarily suspend at least one of them.

Lines for 30-cent gas – its price when the show is set – at a Chevron in Santa Monica caused such a traffic headache that police had to temporarily shut down the promotion, according to local news reports and The Verge.

Santa Monica Police suspend an Amazon Prime promotion offering gas for 30 cents a gallon. Traffic issues are the big concern. Details coming up at 11am on ABC7. #maiselday pic.twitter.com/sJHQLcDUaK — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) August 15, 2019

When things calmed down, police counted cars to make sure there weren’t any more out-of-control lines, an Amazon representative told the Los Angeles Times.

LA #MaiselDay participants: Entrance to the gas station is North on Cloverfield to east on Michigan Avenue. Cue line is on 24th. We cannot impede traffic on Cloverfield. Thank you! — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) August 15, 2019

“Is it really 30 cents?” someone can be heard shouting in the video shared by reporter John Gregory of KABC. As of 1 p.m. local time, Google Maps still showed heavy traffic on the streets near the station.

While this is cool in theory, some of these promotions are jamming up the freeway traffic ???????????? https://t.co/Ly118SHXWP — Amy Hermes (@amyhermes) August 15, 2019

Other deals around town include $US2 manicures, $US3 haircuts, 75 cent shoe shines, and $US40 hotel rooms.

#MaiselDay #ilovela #pamelafinckrealestate Thank you #AmazonPrime for this amazing promotion. Filled up my tank and am ready to drove over the hill to see my client later today! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/GN4rCixzi3 — pfinck (@pfinck) August 15, 2019

When no promotions are involved, California averages $US3.58 per gallon for gas, much higher than the national average, according to data from GasBuddy.

