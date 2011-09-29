Amazon Will Lose $50 For Every Kindle Fire Sold, Says Analyst Gene Munster

Photo: Business Insider

How the heck is Amazon going to make money on the Kindle Fire if it costs just $200? It’s not!Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster estimates Amazon will lose $50 per Kindle Fire sold.



So how will it make money down the road? In volume? Probably not.

Munster doesn’t say, but we’d guess Amazon thinks it can earn back those $50 (and more) through sales of books, apps, video, and other purchases on Amazon.com.

Also, this is Amazon, not Apple, we’re talking about. It has a history of losing money in the short term to make money in the long term.

Don’t Miss: Apple Is No Longer The Only Tablet Maker That Matters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.