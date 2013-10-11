Amazon Looks To Grab A Piece Of The Payments Pie

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Amazon Launches ‘Login And Pay With Amazon’ Payments Technology (Amazon)

E-commerce giant Amazon is looking to enter the burgeoning payments industry with its new technology that they’re calling “Login And Pay With Amazon.”

The idea is to make purchases at partnering retailers, whether they be on desktop or mobile, as seamless as possible for the consumer.

Amazon will offer a platform for retail websites where, rather than having a consumer register an individual account, shoppers will now be able to register to that site with their existing Amazon credentials.

It’s going to make mobile transactions incredibly seamless, allowing shoppers to make purchases across various mobile commerce sites with one login.

Amazon is also clearly looking to catch up with its main competitor eBay, but this time in the payments space. eBay-owned PayPal recently made an acquisition of payments platform Braintree for its one-touch transaction software. Read >

In other news…

The PC market had another awful quarter. Gartner claims shipments slipped 8.6%, while IDC thinks they slipped about 7.6%. It is the lowest back-to-school quarter for the PC market since 2008. (The Next Web)

IAB claims mobile ads accounted for 15% of all US digital advertising formats during the first half of 2013. Total US digital advertising grew $US20 billion. (IAB).

Twitter will incorporate a “See It” button on posts linked to NBCUniversal content and programming, thanks to a strategic tie-up with Comcast. (All Things Digital)

Apple iPhone 5S and 5C will be available in almost 30 additional countries starting on October 25th. (MacStories)

A major update to Facebook apps for iOS is in the works, but one of its lead iOS engineers will soon be returning to Apple. (9 To 5 Mac)

Disney has created a touchscreen that lets you feel textures. (Washington Post)

The New York Times released a narrative describing the formation of Twitter, as well as the journeys of each of its original founders. (New York Times)

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

