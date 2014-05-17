There's A Gigantic Amazon Locker In A San Francisco Plaza

There’s an enormous Amazon Locker looming in San Fransisco’s Justin Hermann Plaza.

Last year, Amazon and Nissan teamed up to deliver a new car in a gigantic Amazon box, and this year they’re at it again.

All day today, a Nissan street team will be encouraging people to take pictures in front of the Locker and post them on social media with the hashtag #GiantLocker.

Anyone who posts a photo will get a code, and each code unlocks one of the lockers many doors. People will get a range of prizes, including Amazon Fire TVs, Kindles, video game consoles, and Amazon Gift Cards. One lucky person will win a new Nissan Rouge car.

Amazon Locker is the company’s package delivery program for people in New York City, Seattle, and parts of California who don’t want to get their Amazon boxes delivered to their homes. You can get packages delivered to a locker and then retrieve it by entering a code that Amazon emails you.

Usually, lockers are located in 7-Eleven stores, but this one is massive. It’s 16 feet wide, 20 feet long, and 8 feet deep.

Amazon and Nissan worked with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA on this project.

Here are some more pictures of the locker:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

