Here's A Picture Of Amazon Locker, The New Delivery Box Amazon Is Using To Take Over The World

Legendary venture capitalist Bill Gurley of Benchmark Capital (@bgurley) just tweeted this picture of “Amazon Locker,” the new delivery box Amazon is using to create a physical delivery point near you.



This locker appears to have been spotted in the wild.

According to Amazon, there are now boxes at selected locations in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Washington DC, and London. Amazon’s explanation of how the lockers work is below the picture.

Photo: Bill Gurley

Here’s Amazon’s Description:

Amazon Locker Delivery

Amazon Locker is a new and easy way to receive your Amazon packages. Amazon Lockers are self-service pick-up stations located in your neighbourhood. When you ship Amazon orders to an Amazon Locker, you can pick up your packages at a time and place that’s convenient for you.

How Amazon Locker Works

Finding an Amazon Locker Location

Eligible Items for Amazon Locker Delivery

Selecting a Shipping Speed

Returning an Item Delivered to an Amazon Locker

Giving Feedback About Amazon Locker

How Amazon Locker Works

Once your package is delivered to the Amazon Locker, you’ll receive an e-mail informing you that your package is available for pick-up. The e-mail will contain your unique pick-up code. At the location/address you will find a set of lockers, one of which will contain your package. Enter your pick-up code into the touch screen display and the locker with your package will open.

Your package will be available for pick-up for three days from the date of delivery. If your package is not picked up within the reservation window, it will be returned to Amazon for a full refund.

Finding an Amazon Locker Location

Amazon Lockers are currently located in the San Francisco Bay area, Seattle, New York, the Washington, DC area, and London. If you live in San Francisco Bay area, Seattle, New York, or DC, you can search and select a locker location during the checkout process or in Your Account by following these steps below. If you don’t live in one of these cities the options below won’t display, you will need to search and add a location here.

To search for an Amazon Locker location during checkout:

Place an eligible item in your shopping cart and click the Proceed to checkout button Search by zip code, address, or landmark when prompted to select an address Click the Ship to this address button next to the locker location of your choice

Add an Amazon Locker location through Your Account:

Go to Manage Address Book in Your Account Click the Search for a Locker location button Search by zip code, address, or landmark when prompted to select an address Click Select to add the location to your Address Book

Note: Amazon Locker locations can’t be selected as a 1-Click default shipping address. To select a locker location, you’ll need to place your order through the shopping cart.

Eligible Items for Amazon Locker Delivery

Many items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.com can be delivered to an Amazon Locker as long as they’re light enough and small enough to fit into a locker.

During checkout, you’ll be able to proceed with your order if all items are eligible for delivery to the Amazon Locker. If certain items in your order are not eligible for delivery to the locker, you’ll be asked to change the delivery address or remove specific items from your order.

Learn more about Amazon Locker’s shipping restrictions.

Selecting a Shipping Speed

Eligible shipping speeds will display based on the capacity of the Amazon Locker location you have selected. If a shipping speed does not display, the locker is scheduled to be full during that delivery period. If you need to get your package sooner, you may want to search for another locker location or select a different address from your address book.

Returning an Item Delivered to an Amazon Locker

If you need to return an item, please visit the Online Returns centre. For more details, visit our Returns and Refunds Help pages.

Giving Feedback About Amazon Locker

If you have a question about Amazon Locker or need help with an order, please contact Customer Service.

Otherwise, we hope you enjoy using this service and we’d love to hear about your experience. You can submit feedback via the Amazon Locker Customer Survey.

