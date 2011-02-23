AMAZON TAKES AIM AT NETFLIX: Instant Streaming Of 5,000 Movies And TV Shows Part Of Amazon Prime

Photo: Steve Jurvetson via Flickr

Amazon has quietly rolled out an instant video streaming service for its US Prime customers, TheNextWeb has discovered.Amazon Prime is its $79/year premium service which includes free two-day shipping and a few other goodies.



The service now lets you watch unlimited, commercial-free and instant streaming of over 5,000 movies and TV shows at no additional cost. The service is just getting started and presumably Amazon will have an announcement soon.

This is a massive shot at Netflix, which has been growing in popularity, partly based on its strong instant streaming library. Netflix’s streaming only subscription is $7.99 per month, which adds up to more than the Amazon Prime membership.

Yes, with Netflix you can get a bigger library of streaming content (estimated around 20,000 movies/tv shows). But what are the odds Amazon doesn’t expand its library? And with Amazon you also get free shipping on physical goods — a pretty sweet bonus.

Netflix shares are down 2.76% in pre-market trading and Amazon is down 1%.

