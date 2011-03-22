Amazon Cuts Off Kindle-Lending Startup Lendle

Lendle, a service that lets people lend Kindle books to strangers online, has had its API access revoked by Amazon.



Customers are predictably outraged. Many are saying that they’re buying more books after loaning them to check them out than they would otherwise.

Meanwhile, Amazon seems to have been pretty callous about the whole thing. Lendle’s founder says he lives in Seattle, knows people at Amazon and is friendly with them, and yet Amazon notified him via an email sent from a no-reply address and has left him no easy way to appeal.

Revoking the API access won’t kill the service and they’re already working on a work-around, but it’s certainly crippled them.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos often talks of making Amazon “the most consumer-centric company in the world.” This action seems to belie that ambition.

(Via TheNextWeb)

Don’t Miss: How Amazon Took The Lead In the Billion Dollar eBook Market, And Why They’ll Dominate →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.