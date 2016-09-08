Amazon just leaked images of the iPhone 7

Paul Szoldra

Here’s what the new iPhone 7 Plus looks like, according to a leaked page touting new accessories at Amazon.com.

The new iPhone 7 Plus has dual cameras in the back, thus confirming the rumours prior to launch. The home button appears a bit more flush to the touchscreen, as well.

Another leaked image showing off a case for the new phone apparently reveals the headphone jack is removed.

Check it out:

