Amazon, The Biggest Cloud Player, Just Launched Two New Services To Get Even Bigger

dominates the cloud computing marketand it hopes to keep it that way by constantly expanding into new cloud areas.

It announced two new cloud services on Wednesday.

One is called “WorkSpaces.” It will stream a PC desktop from the cloud. That means you use any PC, tablet or Mac to login to the service and it delivers a window that looks like a PC and that runs your company’s software. That window might even look like a Windows 7 desktop. But the software isn’t installed on your PC. It’s running over the Internet.

This isn’t a new idea. It’s something called “desktop as a service” (DaaS). Citrix Systems is best known for this type of tech but VMware is also a big player. Others like Dell and Parallels, and some startups, offer DaaS, too.

DaaS hasn’t been hugely successful with enterprises because it doesn’t always work as fast or as reliably as a real PC running software the old fashioned way. It doesn’t always cost less, either, because of the way big software companies like Microsoft charge for their software licenses.

But now that Amazon, the 800-pound cloud gorilla, is in the DaaS game, companies big and small might start to use it.

The second service announced today is called Amazon AppStream and its for mobile developers. It lets graphics-heavy games and apps stream from the cloud. The user installs a tiny bit of software on their device and the rest of the app runs from the cloud. AppStream is available for Windows, iOS and Android, but not yet Macs.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

