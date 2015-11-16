Amazon is going to promote the most innovative products built by UK tech startups

Amazon is launching a new platform to help UK technology startups sell and market their products, according to a report in The Financial Times.

Launchpad, which has been available in the US since July, will provide a new shop window for UK tech startups looking to reach wider audiences.

Startups like computer kit manufacturer Kano and Wi-Fi enabled kettle creators iKettle will be able to promote their products through a new dedicated page on Amazon’s UK website in exchange for an undisclosed cut of the sales, the FT reports.

The Seattle-headquartered retail giant will help startups to distribute their products to its millions of customers through its well-established delivery network.

Christopher North, managing director of Amazon.co.uk, told the FT that the move was an effort to help small businesses in the lead-up to Christmas, adding that many of Amazon’s customers would miss these innovative products if they weren’t showcased somewhere on Amazon’s website.

“We know from talking to start-ups that bringing a new product to market can be just as challenging as building it,” said North. “Amazon Launchpad gives startups support . . . so they can focus on inventing on behalf of customers.”

Amazon will reportedly turn to US venture capital heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz and crowdfunding platforms like Crowdcube in order to identify the most promising startups to showcase on Launchpad.

Business Insider has contacted Andreessen Horowitz, which has invested in UK fintech star Transferwise, to see how this partnership will work in practice. We will update this story if we hear back.

It’s not clear when Launchpad will go live in the UK but the US version of the platform can be seen here.

