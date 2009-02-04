Amazon Launches Its Casual Games Store (AMZN)

Back in October, Amazon (AMZN) made its push into the world of casual gaming with the acquisition of Reflexive Entertainment. Now, in a turnaround of a little over two months, Amazon today launced its casual games store, offering games for download for about $10 or less.

An expected move, but a quick turnaround for Amazon.

Smart play for Amazon: Casual game downloads are currently fragmented across a plethora of sometimes amateurish sites. If Amazon can market the site and expand its library, the e-commerce company has an opportunity to make itself the premier destination for casual games players.

See Also: Amazon Buys Its Way Into Casual Gaming

