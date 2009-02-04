Amazon Launches Its Casual Games Store (AMZN)

Eric Krangel

Back in October, Amazon (AMZN) made its push into the world of casual gaming with the acquisition of Reflexive Entertainment. Now, in a turnaround of a little over two months, Amazon today launced its casual games store, offering games for download for about $10 or less.

 

An expected move, but a quick turnaround for Amazon.

Smart play for Amazon: Casual game downloads are currently fragmented across a plethora of sometimes amateurish sites. If Amazon can market the site and expand its library, the e-commerce company has an opportunity to make itself the premier destination for casual games players.

See Also: Amazon Buys Its Way Into Casual Gaming

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.