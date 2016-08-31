Amazon launches £4.99 Dash device in the UK so Prime members can order household products at the touch of a button

Amazon Amazon Dash can be used to order toilet roll from the toilet.

Amazon has launched its Dash Button in the UK as it looks to become a one-stop-shop for absolutely all your purchasing needs.

The Seattle-headquartered company announced on Wednesday that the product is now available for Amazon Prime customers in the country, who pay £79 a year in order to get access to a range of Amazon services.

So what is it? The Dash Button is a small hardware button that you can stick around your house, allowing you to order up to 40 different branded products by giving it a tap.

Brands that can be ordered with the Amazon Dash include Andrex toilet paper, Durex condoms, Pedigree pet food, Play Doh, and Rimmel make-up. Once the order has been placed, the products will be delivered within one day.

Amazon is also launching its Amazon Dash Replenishment Service (DRS) in the UK.

DRS is a cloud-based service that allows manufacturers to enable their connected devices to automatically reorder household products from Amazon using a set of APIs. Amazon said DRS could allow a washing machine to reorder laundry detergent or a printer to reorder ink, for example.

The idea behind both the Amazon Dash and the Amazon Dash Replenishment service is that Amazon Prime customers will never need to worry about running out of supplies.

Daniel Rausch, Director of Amazon Dash, said in a statement: “We’ve all experienced the frustration of running out of something we need — Dash Button and Dash Replenishment Service are designed to make that moment a thing of the past.

“Dash Buttons offer the convenience of 1-Click shopping from anywhere in the home — they can be placed near those frequently used items you don’t want to run out of, and when you see supplies running low, the Dash Button makes it easier than ever to order more. Just press the button and your item is on its way.”

The UK launch of the Dash Button and DRS come less than a month after Amazon launched the Dash stick in the region, allowing AmazonFresh customers to order groceries straight to their front door by scanning the barcodes of items in their kitchen cupboards or simply calling out the ingredients they wish to order.

