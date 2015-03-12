Amazon launched a new store to sell products from 'Shark Tank' and other exclusive items

Amazon Here are the turn-signal gloves

Amazon just launched a new store called “Amazon Exclusives” that only features products you can’t find on other ecommerce sites.

Sellers on Exclusive can only sell their products on Amazon and on their own websites and physical stores. Amazon says the store will feature innovative items including products featured on the show “Shark Tank.”

Right now, the new vertical only features five sellers, including a funky shoe design company, a store that makes LED cycling gloves, and one that sells clip-on iPhone camera lenses.

This news ties in with previous reports that Amazon was quietly working on a new program to connect with inventors and early-stage hardware and electronics startups. Amazon wants to swoop in on promising companies early before their sales take off. For sellers, it means getting a special spotlight on Amazon’s site (and potential exposure to hundreds of millions of customers).

“Our mission on behalf of customers is to make Amazon the destination for brands and innovators to launch and sell their products, providing our customers early access to new products,” VP of Amazon Marketplace, Peter Faricy, said in the company’s press release.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.