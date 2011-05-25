Sorry Nook, Amazon Just Released Another Cheap Kindle

Photo: AP

Not to be outdone by Barnes & Noble’s shiny new touchscreen Nook reader, Amazon announced that it is including a fourth Kindle to its lineup.It’s an ad-supported version of the 3G model, and will sell for $164.



This is the second “Kindle With Offers” that Amazon has launched. The ad-supported Wi-Fi model is available for $114.

Don’t Miss: Everything New With The Nook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.