Amazon Lands Twentieth Century Fox Partnership In Advance Of Tablet Announcement

Netflix scored a major deal with Dreamworks, but Amazon.com is also making a play in the content game.



Jeff Bezos’ company signed a deal with Twentieth Century Fox that will bring the number of instant videos available on its Prime service to 11,000.

A Barclays Capital white paper reports that the deal is around $100 million, similar to the one Netflix and CBS signed.

Amazon also recently linked content partnership deals with CBS and NBC Universal.

Most of the available titles will be older seasons of off-air television shows, but the offerings are a significant start.

Amazon has a press conference scheduled for Wednesday, and the company is widely expected to announce a 7-inch tablet. Now it has plenty of content to offer as well.

