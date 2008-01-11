Amazon Lands Sony-BMG MP3s, Beats Apple's iTunes Again

Amazon will sell DRM-free MP3s from Sony-BMG artists later this month, the company said this afternoon. Amazon now has MP3 deals with each of the four major record labels — Sony, EMI, Warner Music Group, and Universal. Apple’s iTunes, meanwhile, only sells DRM-free tracks from EMI. Release
