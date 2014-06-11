Kindle Readers Are Seriously Obsessed With Quotes From 'The Hunger Games'

YouTube screencap Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in ‘Catching Fire.’

Think no one is judging you when you highlight your book passages in “The Hunger Games”? Think again.

Kindle users can highlight their favourite book passages so they can return to them later, and Amazon keeps track of the most highlighted excerpts (Vox did a neat analysis of the ranking today).

It turns out that Kindle users seriously love Katniss Everdeen, the heroine of “The Hunger Games” series. One of her quotes in “Catching Fire,” the second instalment of the series, was highlighted by almost 18,000 readers.

To put that in perspective, that’s twice the number of people who highlighted Jane Austen’s famous opening in “Pride and Prejudice.”

Below. are the 10 most highlighted book passages of all time (see the full list here). Aside from two “Pride and Prejudice” quotes, the list is dominated with passages from the “Hunger Games” series.

“Because sometimes things happen to people and they’re not equipped to deal with them.” — “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins (highlighted by 17,784 Kindle users) “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.” — “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen (highlighted by 9,260 Kindle users) “The rules of the Hunger Games are simple. In punishment for the uprising, each of the twelve districts must provide one girl and one boy, called tributes, to participate. The twenty-four tributes will be imprisoned in a vast outdoor arena that could hold anything from a burning desert to a frozen wasteland. Over a period of several weeks, the competitors must fight to the death. The last tribute standing wins.” – “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins (highlighted by 9,260 Kindle users) “It takes ten times as long to put yourself back together as it does to fall apart.” — “Mockingjay” by Suzanne Collins (highlighted by 8,833 Kindle users) “‘I just want to spend every possible minute of the rest of my life with you,’ Peeta replies.” — “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins (highlighted by 8,500 Kindle users) “‘I wish I could freeze this moment, right here, right now, and live in it forever,’ he says.” — “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins (highlighted by 8,437 Kindle users) “Pride relates more to our opinion of ourselves, vanity to what we would have others think of us.” — “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen (highlighted by 8,437 Kindle users) “Life in District 12 isn’t really so different from life in the arena. At some point, you have to stop running and turn around and face whoever wants you dead.” — “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins (highlighted by 8,223 Kindle users) “‘Having an eye for beauty isn’t the same thing as a weakness,’ Peeta points out. ‘Except possibly when it comes to you.'” — “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins (highlighted by 7,900 Kindle users) “I am not pretty. I am not beautiful. I am as radiant as the sun.” — “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins (highlighted by 7,519 Kindle users)

And these are the most highlighted books of all time (see the full list here):

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

