Amazon's Impressive Success With The Kindle Fire In One Chart

Samsung has been a runaway success with Android-based phones.

But, you already knew that! Just about every story for the past two years on Android phone makers has centered on Samsung’s dominance of the field.

So, here’s something you may not know: Amazon is the second biggest Android success story.

Ad network Chitika published a chart that broke down North American Android web traffic share by manufacturer. Samsung is the clear winner with 55.5% of all Android traffic.

Tied for second is Amazon with 8.2%. Amazon only makes the Kindle Fire tablet, whereas the other companies in this chart make smartphones. You’d expect the smartphone makers to have a bigger share of web usage than Amazon, but apparently not.

Now, the caveats. This is North America only. Amazon is a big, powerful brand in the U.S. Outside of the U.S., we doubt it would have such a big share.

Still, this is impressive. It suggests that if Amazon does go into the phone market, as has long been rumoured, it could make an impact.

While we’re talking caveats… one other thing to mention about this chart. Chitika says that Android only accounts for 35% of web traffic in North America. iOS accounts for 65%. Again, this is North America where Apple is strongest. Still, it cuts counter to the idea that Android has all the market share and is running away with the smartphone industry.

Chart via Statista.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

