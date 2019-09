Amazon just announced the release of Kindle for the Web.



You can now read Kindle books straight from a web browser. You can also embed a chapter on your site, if you’re a publisher.

This looks like competition for Google Books, and to a lesser extent Scribd, and DocStoc.

