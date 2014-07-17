Amazon Is Testing An 'Netflix For Books' Subscription Service That Costs $US9.99 Per Month

Amazon could be launching a new service called “Kindle Unlimited” that would offer an e-book and audio-book subscription with “unlimited access to over 600,000 titles and thousands of audio-books” for $US9.99 a month, Gigaom’s Laura Owens reports.

Amazon was testing the service, but pulled the pages (they’re still available on Google Cache). If you search the Kindle store for “KUA Test,” you’ll still find a selection of titles that presumably would be part of the service.

If Amazon launches Kindle Unlimited it would be a direct challenge to other book subscription services likeOyster, whichcharges $US9.95 a monthfor over 500,000 titles, andScribd, which charges $US8.95 a month for over 400,000 titles.

This new service also sounds similar to the Kindle Lenders Library, which Kindle users have access to when they pay the $US99 per year for a Amazon Prime membership and has 500,000 books. This new service, if it launches, would cost about $US20 more. However, Kindle Unlimited might be able to offer a better selection, which could justify the higher price.

Business Insider has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

