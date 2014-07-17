Amazon Is Testing An 'Netflix For Books' Subscription Service That Costs $US9.99 Per Month

Jillian D'Onfro

Amazon could be launching a new service called “Kindle Unlimited” that would offer an e-book and audio-book subscription with “unlimited access to over 600,000 titles and thousands of audio-books” for $US9.99 a month, Gigaom’s Laura Owens reports.

Amazon Kindle UnlimitedWeb Cache

Amazon was testing the service, but pulled the pages (they’re still available on Google Cache). If you search the Kindle store for “KUA Test,” you’ll still find a selection of titles that presumably would be part of the service.

Amazon Kindle UnlimitedWeb Cache

If Amazon launches Kindle Unlimited it would be a direct challenge to other book subscription services likeOyster, whichcharges $US9.95 a monthfor over 500,000 titles, andScribd, which charges $US8.95 a month for over 400,000 titles.

This new service also sounds similar to the Kindle Lenders Library, which Kindle users have access to when they pay the $US99 per year for a Amazon Prime membership and has 500,000 books. This new service, if it launches, would cost about $US20 more. However, Kindle Unlimited might be able to offer a better selection, which could justify the higher price.

Business Insider has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

