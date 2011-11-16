HANDS ON: Here's The New Kindle Touch!

Dylan Love
kindle touch

Photo: Dylan Love

Yes, Amazon introduced its Kindle Fire tablet today, but don’t forget about its equally new Kindle Touch.Click here to see pictures of the Kindle Touch >

There’s no physical keyboard or buttons to turn pages — instead it relies entirely on infrared sensitivity to determine if and where your finger touches the screen before carrying out the appropriate action.

Our gut reaction? It’s nice but a little laggy. We had no problem immediately loading it up with books, but turning the pages of those books took a little longer than we’d like.

We’ll keep test-driving it, but in the mean time, check out these pictures of the device. It looks great!

This box looks familiar

Tear the top open and the Kindle peeks out from inside

There it is, with no shortage of plastic covering the screen

The only accessory it comes with is a USB cable

This card tells you to connect the Kindle to a computer before it will work

Plug it into your computer and it boots right up

Now we have access to this onboard instruction manual

Your Kindle will display ads when not in use

This thing is incredibly light and very comfortable to hold

The Kindle name on the back, in case you forget what you just bought

This home button is actually tactile, not infrared -- you have to push it down

From left to right, here are the power button, headphone jack, and USB port

This case actually works nicely with the Kindle and doesn't add any bulk

We liked that the flap could bend all the way behind the device

