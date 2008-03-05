Amazon: Kindle Still Sold Out

Amazon CFO Tom Szkutak, speaking at a Bear Stearns conference, offers just a tiny bit of insight into Kindle sales: They’re still sold out, and sales are on a first come, first serve basis. Exactly what prospective buyers are told on Amazon.com itself:



Due to heavy customer demand, Kindle is temporarily sold out. We are working hard to manufacture Kindles as quickly as possible and are prioritizing orders on a first come, first served basis. Please ORDER KINDLE NOW to reserve your place in line. We will keep you informed by email as we get more precise delivery dates. Note that Kindles cannot currently be sold or shipped to customers living outside of the U.S.

What about actual sales numbers, for either Kindle units or e-book titles? No dice. So we’ll have to keep polling publishers.

