Amazon Kindle Sold Out Through Christmas (AMZN)

Hoping to buy an Amazon Kindle for the book lover on your gift list? Wait ’til next year. Or pray. Or try eBay.



Amazon says its Kindle will take “11 to 13 weeks” to ship and that it will arrive “after December 24.” We assume that means the Kindle 1.0 is totally sold out — Amazon (AMZN) will introduce new Kindles early next year. (Did Oprah’s recent endorsement do the trick?)

We’re not sure how many people were planning on spending $360 on Christmas gifts this year. And certainly some people will order one anyway, even if it doesn’t show up in time for the holidays. But it’s going to result in some lost revenue for Amazon this quarter.

See Also:

Delayed Kindle 2.0 Misses Holiday Season, Aims For Q1

Kindle A Year Old, Hasn’t Changed Reading… Yet

Oprah Boosted Kindle Search Traffic 479%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.