Amazon Can't Sell Kindles In Germany

The Amazon Kindle isn’t available in Germany yet, as Amazon (AMZN) cannot reach an agreement over pricing with service providers T-Mobile and Vodafone.



Fudzilla reports that the talks between Amazon and the service providers have come to a standstill after Amazon felt the money the companies demanded for providing the service was unreasonably high.

While the Kindle DX has been selling out in other places, the Sony Reader and other devices dominate the European market. It’s a buyer’s market, and the two telecom companies seem to have the bargaining power there.

