Amazon Will Sell 8 Million Kindles This Year

Amazon will sell over 8 million Kindles this year, exceeding expectations, Bloomberg reports citing sources familiar with the company.



Considering it is fighting a crowded market with iPads, Nooks, and numerous other ereaders, we’d say this is pretty good.

Apple will probably sell around 12 million iPads this year, but the iPad is a computer. The Kindle is arguably just a feature of the iPad.

