Amazon Reinstates Kindle-Lending Startup Lendle

Lendle is a service that makes it easy for strangers to lend each other Kindle books over the internet. Yesterday Amazon cut off their API access suddenly and without explanation, making it unusable.After a bit of press and consumer outrage, Amazon‘s team got in touch with them and they’re back. They had to remove their book sync feature to get into the terms of service.



It’s hard to know whether Amazon’s crackdown was just a fluke or was pushed on them by publishers or what. In any case it’s impressive how fast they responded.

