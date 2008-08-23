Amazon: Kindle Isn't *That* Big A Hit; College Edition In The Works

Amazon still won’t tell anyone how many Kindles it’s sold, or how many it thinks it will sell. But it’s distancing itself from blockbuster numbers thrown out by TechCrunch and Citi analyst Mark Mahaney, according to a new report.



McAdams Wright Ragen analyst Tim Beuneman spent time with Amazon (AMZN) management this week and sent out a note Friday. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer summarizes:

Amazon officials gave McAdams Wright Ragen analysts the impression that high-end estimates on Kindle sales reported by TechCrunch and a Citigroup analyst are not reasonable.

Amazon managers “told us that the Kindle is definitely selling very well, but they also said the analysts and reporters giving out these extremely high estimates ‘did not run them by company,'” Bueneman wrote.

Obviously, there’s more than one way to interpret that: The big numbers (TechCrunch says 240,000 sold to date, Mahaney thinks 378,000 by the end of this year) could be in the ball park, but Amazon wants to keep expectations low; or they could wildly off-base. Or somewhere in between. We doubt Amazon execs said anything more specific than that, for fear of running afoul of disclosure rules, but we’ll see if we can get more clarity from Bueneman and company.

One tibit Bueneman could confirm: Amazon is planning on new versions of the Kindle, and wil be specifically marketing the reader to college students, according to the PI’s summation of the report. There are a bunch of hurdles to getting it right — the reader would have to be designed to accomodate students’ needs, and publishers would have to be willing to change their pricing structure — but if Amazon can pull it off, the Kindle on campus is a no-brainer.

See Also: Citi: Yep, The Kindle’s A Huge Hit. $1 Billion For Amazon In 2010

Amazon May Actually Have Sold A Bunch Of Kindles

Wildly Bullish Analyst: Kindle is New iPod, Amazon Will Sell $2.5 Billion In eBooks By 2012

Found! A Real Amazon Kindle User

The Kindle vs. The Gadget Hall Of Fame: How Will Amazon’s Sales Stack Up?

SAI Tech Tips: A New Use For Your Kindle

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.