Eye-Popping Images Of Amazon's New Kindle Gadgets

Photo: Amazon

Amazon just unveiled a completely new 9-inch tablet, the Kindle Fire HD, that looks like it could finally compete with Apple’s iPad.And the device only costs around $300, if you don’t want to pay for a wireless network connection.



In addition, Amazon released a bunch of updates to its 7-inch Kindle Fire tablets and its Kindle e-readers.

There’s not a huge aesthetic change between the generations, but they’re still easy on the eyes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.