Eye-Popping Images Of Amazon's New Kindle Gadgets

Photo: Amazon
Amazon just unveiled a completely new 9-inch tablet, the Kindle Fire HD, that looks like it could finally compete with Apple’s iPad.And the device only costs around $300, if you don’t want to pay for a wireless network connection.
In addition, Amazon released a bunch of updates to its 7-inch Kindle Fire tablets and its Kindle e-readers.
There’s not a huge aesthetic change between the generations, but they’re still easy on the eyes.
The Kindle Paperwhite is the biggest update to the new Kindle e-reader lineup. It still fits in your hands like a glove ...
The new Kindle Fire (not the Kindle Fire HD) looks pretty much just like the old one. The changes are mostly in the software.
... and it has some beefier specs, like a faster processor. This Kindle Fire now only costs $159, making it cheaper than Google's Nexus 7, a 7-inch tablet.
The Kindle Fire HD is the big update to the new Kindle line, featuring a much more powerful processor and a higher-resolution screen.
The Kindle Fire HD also features a new kind of speaker system that's supposed to give it some killer sound output.
It has a few aesthetic updates, too. There's a front-facing camera on the new Kindle Fire HD, and the bezel is a little more rounded.
Here's the giant 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD. This model has a screen that's more competitive with the new iPad released earlier this year
The new Kindle Fire HD devices are going to have a bunch of new features, like synchronizing game stats ...
... and a cool new feature called Xray, which identifies actors in the scene when you pause a movie. You can tap them to get more information.
Here are some of the ports on the 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD. Looks like one of them is a micro-USB and the other is a micro-HDMI port.
It looks a lot like the 7-inch Kindle Fire HD, but it's still a little bigger. This tablet is going to cost $299 for a standard issue tablet, and $499 with 4G LTE.
