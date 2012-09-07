Here's The New Kindle Fire From Amazon

Amazon is holding a big press event this afternoon at 1:30 eastern where it will reveal a new Kindle Fire and a new Kindle e-reader.



If you can’t wait to see what Amazon is going to release, we’ve got great news for you: You don’t have to!

Amazon has leaked its new Kindle Fire and e-reader in an advertisement that hit the web. It looks a lot better than the old Kindle Fire.

Here are some screen shots of the new gadgets followed by the advertisement. Video via Alex Rainert’s blog. Screenshots from The Verge’s video.

