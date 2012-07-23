To Be Clear, Amazon Is NOT Going To Release Six New Tablets

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Reuters reported that Amazon would release “five or six” new tablet SKUs this year.The report was based on statements were made by Staples president of U.S. retail. Staples is one of the many physical stores that sell Amazon’s tablet and e-reader products.



A lot of people seem to be interpreting that as five or six new tablets.

That’s not the case. It’s more likely Amazon will release two tablet sizes – 7 inch and 10 inch – with two or three storage options each.

In the retail world, there’s a different SKU for every different device sold. That’s how stores and manufacturers can keep track of inventory. For example, there’s a different SKU for the 16 GB iPad, 32 GB iPad, iPad 2, iPad with 3G/4G, and so forth.

Amazon is expected to announce the new Kindle Fire tablet this month or next month and is reportedly targeting a Q3 release.

