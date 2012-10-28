AMAZON: We Had Our Best Day Of Kindle Fire HD Sales After Apple Announced The iPad Mini

Photo: AP

Amazon has another chest-thumping, but detail free, proclamation about Kindle sales.It tells All Things D, “Wednesday was the $199 Kindle Fire HD’s biggest day of sales since launch and up 3x week over week.”



Apple announced the iPad mini on Tuesday, so the clear suggestion is that people waited to see what Apple was releasing. Once they saw it, they opted for Amazon’s less expensive option.

With Amazon, though, we really have no idea what that statement means. It doesn’t provide any details on Kindle unit sales. For all we know, the company sold 200 Kindle Fire HDs on Wednesday.

