Amazon Is Already Supporting The Kindle Fire Name

Dylan Love
cedar fire

The Amazon store is already set up to support the Kindle Fire name, reports TechCrunch.

It has everything to do with URLs on the the store.

If you visit amazon.com/clothes, you’re taken to its clothing section. If you visit amazon.com/electronics, you’re obviously taken to the electronics section.

Now visit amazon.com/kindlefire. You’re greeted with the front page of the Kindle store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.