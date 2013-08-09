Amazon Has A Pretty Good Deal On Its Kindle Fire Tablet Right Now

Steve Kovach, Business InsiderThe Kindle Fire HD.
Amazon has a good deal on its Kindle Fire HD tablet right now.
For $US159 you can get the 7-inch Kindle Fire HD tablet. The Kindle Fire HD is normally $US199.
Here are some quick specs:
- 1280×800 HD display
- 1.2Ghz dual-core processor
- dual-driver stereo speakers
- dual-antenna Wi-Fi for faster downloads and streaming
- Front-facing camera for video chat.
This discount probably means that Amazon is beginning the process of clearing inventory to make room for a new Kindle Fire tablet. It’s likely Amazon will announce a new version of the Kindle Fire this fall.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.