Amazon Has A Pretty Good Deal On Its Kindle Fire Tablet Right Now

Kevin Smith
Amazon kindle fire hd 7 inch app screenSteve Kovach, Business InsiderThe Kindle Fire HD.

Amazon has a good deal on its Kindle Fire HD tablet right now.
For $US159 you can get the 7-inch Kindle Fire HD tablet. The Kindle Fire HD is normally $US199.

Here are some quick specs:

  • 1280×800 HD display
  • 1.2Ghz dual-core processor
  • dual-driver stereo speakers
  • dual-antenna Wi-Fi for faster downloads and streaming
  • Front-facing camera for video chat.

This discount probably means that Amazon is beginning the process of clearing inventory to make room for a new Kindle Fire tablet. It’s likely Amazon will announce a new version of the Kindle Fire this fall.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

