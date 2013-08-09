Amazon Has A Pretty Good Deal On Its Kindle Fire Tablet Right Now

Amazon has a good deal on its Kindle Fire HD tablet right now.

For $US159 you can get the 7-inch Kindle Fire HD tablet. The Kindle Fire HD is normally $US199.

Here are some quick specs:

1280×800 HD display

1.2Ghz dual-core processor

dual-driver stereo speakers

dual-antenna Wi-Fi for faster downloads and streaming

Front-facing camera for video chat.

This discount probably means that Amazon is beginning the process of clearing inventory to make room for a new Kindle Fire tablet. It’s likely Amazon will announce a new version of the Kindle Fire this fall.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

