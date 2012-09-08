Watch: Here's The Full Video Of Jeff Bezos Unveiling The Kindle Fire HD Yesterday

Amazon posted Jeff Bezos’ full keynote from the Kindle event yesterday.
The company unveiled a slew of new Kindle products including a new tablet called the Kindle Fire HD, a new backlit e-reader called Kindle Paperwhite, an updated version of last year’s Kindle Fire model, and an updated version of its budget-friendly Kindle reader that now costs $69.
Check out the presentation below to catch up on everything you missed:
