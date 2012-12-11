Amazon Is Selling Its 9-Inch Kindle Fire HD For Just $250

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the 8.9-inch model of the Kindle Fire HD for a limited time. If you want the discount, enter the promotional code FIREHD89 when you check out from Amazon.
The tablet usually starts at $299, so now you can snag one for just $249.
The promo code will not work on the smaller, 7-inch model of the Kindle Fire HD. That tablet starts at $199.
Buy the Kindle Fire HD 8.9 here >
Click here to read our review of the Kindle Fire HD 8.9 >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.