HANDS ON: The Kindle Fire Has Arrived!

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Tomorrow is the big day for Amazon as it launches its first tablet, the Kindle Fire.Amazon says it has already sold millions of Fires in pre-order, and plans to make millions more than expected. The hype is there.



But so far, reviews have been pretty mixed.

We got our own Kindle Fire today and spent the morning with it. Right off the bat, a lot of the criticisms from the early reviews appear valid. The new Silk browser is pretty jittery, almost as if the Kindle Fire hardware can’t render web pages correctly.

On the content side though, the Kindle Fire shines. As soon as you boot it up, all your books, apps, videos, and music purchased from Amazon show up. Just tap to download. You also get a free trial to Amazon Prime, giving you access to thousands of Amazon Instant streaming videos at no extra cost.

We’ll have a full review of the Fire later this week. For now, check out our first batch of hands-on photos.

