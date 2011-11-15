HANDS ON: The Kindle Fire Has Arrived!

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Tomorrow is the big day for Amazon as it launches its first tablet, the Kindle Fire.Amazon says it has already sold millions of Fires in pre-order, and plans to make millions more than expected. The hype is there.
But so far, reviews have been pretty mixed.
We got our own Kindle Fire today and spent the morning with it. Right off the bat, a lot of the criticisms from the early reviews appear valid. The new Silk browser is pretty jittery, almost as if the Kindle Fire hardware can’t render web pages correctly.
On the content side though, the Kindle Fire shines. As soon as you boot it up, all your books, apps, videos, and music purchased from Amazon show up. Just tap to download. You also get a free trial to Amazon Prime, giving you access to thousands of Amazon Instant streaming videos at no extra cost.
We’ll have a full review of the Fire later this week. For now, check out our first batch of hands-on photos.
The power cord is tucked in this little box. No USB cord included. But who needs to sync with a computer when you have the cloud?
That's it! Our Kindle Fire was automatically registered to our Amazon account so it had all our information stored.
Thanks to a free Amazon Prime trial, we get access to thousands of streaming videos from Amazon Instant.
Albums purchased from Amazon appear on the Kindle Fire too. Just tap to stream. You can also download your music and store it on the Fire.
The Silk web browser feels like a real clunker. Scrolling is extremely slow and jittery. Not what you'd expect from a tablet with a dual-core processor.
Here's the newsstand. Amazon partnered with a lot of big-name publishes to get content ready for the Fire.
Amazon's Appstore syncs with the Kindle Fire too. We were able to find all the apps we downloaded to our Nexus S right here. Let's try one!
After a quick download, we're ready to play. Same goes for other apps you already own from Amazon's Appstore.
Amazon's app gives you access to Amazon.com. Everything is linked to your Amazon account already, so there's no need to sign in.
