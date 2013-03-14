Amazon Slashes Prices On Its Kindle Fire HD Tablets

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon has marked down the price on its 8.9″ Kindle Fire HD tablets.The 16 GB and 32 GB WiFi models are now $269 and $299 respectively.



If you want 4G LTE service, the 32 GB and 64 GB models are $399 and $499 respectively.

