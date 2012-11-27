Amazon's Got A Crazy Discount On The Kindle Fire Today

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

How are you celebrating Cyber Monday? Are you taking advantage of Amazon’s discount on the already affordable Kindle Fire?Using the Amazon discount code “FIREDEAL” will let you snatch it up for $129 instead of the usual $159.



Remember that this is the first-generation tablet, not that newer, zippier Kindle Fire HD that just came out. The reality is that if you want a sub-$150 tablet, it’s not going to be the latest and greatest.

