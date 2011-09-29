THE QUESTION ON EVERYONE'S MIND: Can The Kindle Fire Dethrone The iPad? [POLL]

Today we got all the details on the Amazon’s first tablet, the Kindle Fire.



The $200, 7-inch tablet will likely be the iPad’s biggest competitor. We don’t think iPad sales are going to take a hit in the short term. But there’s still a lot of room the for the Fire to grow, especially since it’s backed by Amazon’s amazing content and product distribution channel.

For once, the iPad isn’t the only game in town.

Now tell us what you think. Vote in the poll below and explain your answer in the comments.

