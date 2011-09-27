Amazon's Tablet Is A "Pretty Poor" "Stopgap" That The Kindle Team Didn't Even Work On

Photo: Flickr/ptufts

Just before Amazon officially reveals its tablet, Ryan Block at GDGT has a report on what we can expect, and it does not sound good.Block says the Amazon team behind the Kindle, Lab126, “opted not to take on the project, in favour of continuing to work solely on next-gen E-Ink-based devices.”



As a result, Amazon had a big Asian manufacturing company make the tablet. That company also made the BlackBerry PlayBook, and it used the same design as a starting point. But, says Block, there were problems, so the tablet got a slower processor.

Block also hears from a source the tablet is “supposed to be pretty poor” and it’s a “stopgap” trying to grab some holiday sales.

The Kindle Fire, as it will reportedly be named, is going to be competing with the Nook colour more than Apple’s iPad.

If Block’s report is true, this thing will be a major disappointment. Luckily for Amazon, it controls Amazon.com, a major distribution channel. Even if the tablet stinks, Amazon will be able to sell millions by advertising it on its home page every single day.

Even if Amazon’s tablet sales are paltry, we’ll never know. The company doesn’t reveal Kindle sales.

We will be on hand for tomorrow’s release of the Fire, so stay tuned for live coverage starting at 10 AM eastern.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.