Amazon (AMZN) says its big-screen Kindle DX will ship next Wednesday, June 10.

No word on supply, but Amazon says orders are first-come, first served.

The Kindle DX is currently the no. 2 bestselling electronic device at Amazon, after the Kindle 2.

Click here to scroll through our Kindle DX photo gallery →

