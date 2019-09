Here’s what the Kindle Fire looks like in action. We were not able to handle it ourselves, so we had to film Jon Jenkins, who is the director of Amazon’s Silk browser playing with it. You hear his voice in the background.



For what it’s worth, the Fire looked pretty snappy, and the Silk browser seems to pack a punch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.