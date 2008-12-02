Amazon's Sold-Out Kindle Their Best-Selling Gadget On Cyber Monday (AMZN)

Today is “Cyber Monday,” the day that comScore says is supposed to be an “accurate bellwether” for holiday e-commerce shopping. So what does it say that Amazon’s (AMZN) best-selling electronic gadget, according to Amazon, is its back-ordered Kindle e-book reader — which won’t ship for three months?



It’s possible, of course, that Amazon’s chart is broken. Or that third-party “used and new” Kindle transactions are occurring so rapidly that they’re pushing it to the top. Some 34 used Kindles start at $450 and go up to $1,500. Maybe people are buying today to avoid paying twice as much in two weeks. (We’re asking Amazon for clarification on how they calculate their lists. It’s also listed as their “most wished for” and “most gifted” electronic gadget.)

But since you can’t really reliably give a new Kindle as a gift this Christmas, we assume that sales are at least somewhat depressed. Which means it probably can’t be great news for Amazon that its sold-out Kindle is leading gadget sales — ahead of in-stock, discounted Garmin GPS devices, Apple (AAPL) iPods, a Sony (SNE) Blu-ray player, and Canon digital cameras.

