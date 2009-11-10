Amazon Kindle App For Windows Now Available

Amazon’s Kindle e-reader app for Windows PCs is now available for free download from Amazon’s site.

It basically lets you read e-books on your computer the same way you would on a Kindle or via the Kindle app for an iPhone. Unlike Kindle e-readers, which have grayscale screens, the PC app supports colour illustrations — helpful for graphical books, cookbooks, etc.

We think this software will be fairly popular, especially among netbook owners, for graphical books, and perhaps among students, who might need to cite a book — or at least their notes — while they’re writing a paper.

Amazon says a Mac version is “coming soon.”

